PM Modi inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan-3, part of Central Vista project

Kartavya Bhavan isn't just a new office

Kartavya Bhavan isn't just a new office—it's built with sustainability in mind, featuring solar panels, rainwater harvesting, energy-saving lights, and EV charging points.

The idea is to cut energy use by 30% and replace old colonial-era offices.

While PM Modi called it a symbol of "sustainability and public service," some officials have raised concerns about privacy in its open-plan design.

Plus, the larger project will turn historic North and South Blocks into a national museum—reshaping both where government happens and how history is remembered.