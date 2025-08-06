PM Modi inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan-3, part of Central Vista project
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just opened Kartavya Bhavan-3 in New Delhi, the first of 10 new buildings planned to bring several government ministries—like Home Affairs and External Affairs—under one roof.
The seven-story building is part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, aiming to modernize how India's government works.
Kartavya Bhavan isn't just a new office—it's built with sustainability in mind, featuring solar panels, rainwater harvesting, energy-saving lights, and EV charging points.
The idea is to cut energy use by 30% and replace old colonial-era offices.
While PM Modi called it a symbol of "sustainability and public service," some officials have raised concerns about privacy in its open-plan design.
Plus, the larger project will turn historic North and South Blocks into a national museum—reshaping both where government happens and how history is remembered.