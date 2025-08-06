Next Article
Women, transgenders to travel free on Andhra Pradesh busses
Big news for Andhra Pradesh: women, girl students, and transgender people can soon travel for free on state-run busses, thanks to the new 'Stree Shakti' scheme.
Announced by I&PR Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, this move is set to help over 2.6 crore people and was a major election promise.
Other announcements made by government
The scheme covers APSRTC's Palle Velugu and Express busses (not inter-state), saving daily commuters money.
The government also announced free electricity units for weavers and thousands of salons, plus extra financial relief.
To boost public safety, the ban on CPI (Maoist) has been extended till 2026, alongside a new social media policy to keep cyberspace safer.