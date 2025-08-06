Women, transgenders to travel free on Andhra Pradesh busses India Aug 06, 2025

Big news for Andhra Pradesh: women, girl students, and transgender people can soon travel for free on state-run busses, thanks to the new 'Stree Shakti' scheme.

Announced by I&PR Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy, this move is set to help over 2.6 crore people and was a major election promise.