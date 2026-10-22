Bengaluru man Mohammad Irfaj arrested for allegedly killing wife Ruksana
India
In a tragic case from Bengaluru, 22-year-old Mohammad Irfaj has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Ruksana, after accusing her of having an affair.
The couple had moved to the city from Bihar just six months ago and were reportedly having frequent arguments about trust.
Victim Ruksana's body found, suspect confessed
Ruksana's body was found in a stormwater drain on October 13.
During the investigation, local residents informed police that a woman married to a man living in Gopalapura had gone missing.
At first, Irfaj claimed she had gone back to Bihar, but during questioning he admitted he killed her in a heated argument and tried to hide what happened.
Police said further investigation is underway.