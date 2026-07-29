Bengaluru man Mukesh exposed posing as disabled beggar by locals
India
A man pretending to be a disabled beggar in Bengaluru was exposed by sharp-eyed locals this week.
Mukesh, who had arrived about a week ago from Uttar Pradesh, raised suspicions when people noticed him walking around normally.
After residents confronted him and shared videos online, his act quickly unraveled.
Authorities send Mukesh to Sumanahalli rehab
Police checked out claims that Mukesh had stolen phones but found no sign of theft, just around ₹150 in cash and a bag containing an empty file.
Instead of pressing charges, authorities sent him to the Beggars's Rehabilitation Centre at Sumanahalli, where they'll confirm his identity and help arrange his return home.