Bengaluru man orders silver brick worth ₹2L on Swiggy Instamart

India's wildest online shopping sprees

Swiggy's 2025 report reveals some jaw-dropping orders.

A Hyderabad user dropped ₹4.3 lakh on three iPhone 17s in one go, while Kochi saw someone spend ₹22 lakh across the year—loading up on 22 iPhones, gold coins, and even groceries like milk and eggs.

Chennai's standout? Ordering 228 condom packs over the year!

Mumbai's top spender went all-in with ₹16.3 lakh worth of Red Bull Sugar Free, and someone in Kochi ordered curry leaves almost every day.