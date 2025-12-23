Bengaluru man orders silver brick worth ₹2L on Swiggy Instamart
A Bengaluru resident spent nearly ₹2 lakh on a one-kg silver brick—yes, from Swiggy Instamart, not a jewelry store.
This Diwali splurge is part of a bigger trend: quick-commerce apps are now delivering everything from luxury items to daily basics right to your door.
India's wildest online shopping sprees
Swiggy's 2025 report reveals some jaw-dropping orders.
A Hyderabad user dropped ₹4.3 lakh on three iPhone 17s in one go, while Kochi saw someone spend ₹22 lakh across the year—loading up on 22 iPhones, gold coins, and even groceries like milk and eggs.
Chennai's standout? Ordering 228 condom packs over the year!
Mumbai's top spender went all-in with ₹16.3 lakh worth of Red Bull Sugar Free, and someone in Kochi ordered curry leaves almost every day.
Quick-commerce is changing how India shops
Bengaluru isn't just about big buys—it also leads the country in tipping delivery partners, with one user giving out over ₹68k in tips this year.
And get this: Indians ordered enough milk packets in 2025 to fill 26,000 Olympic pools!
It all shows how fast delivery apps are shaking up what—and how—we shop for today.