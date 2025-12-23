BJP leader's 'jihad' comment after IndiGo spat triggers online backlash
BJP Minority Leader Nazia Elahi Khan says IndiGo staff at Mumbai Airport harassed her over a seat issue before her emergency flight to Lucknow on December 22, 2025.
She claimed two employees, "Abdul and Abdullah," singled her out despite her valid ticket and offer to pay extra.
Her remarks spark outrage
A video showed Khan arguing with staff on the tarmac.
Later, she posted on X: "Whenever the Ummah employees of IndiGo show me their jihadi mentality, that is when I will take off their hijab."
The statement drew strong criticism online—some questioned IndiGo's handling, but many called out Khan for making communal comments.
Not the 1st time for Khan
Khan had earlier accused Delhi Airport of a "secret jihad" in June 2025—a claim dismissed by police.
After this new incident, IndiGo said passenger safety is its top priority and that it's looking into what happened.