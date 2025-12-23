Next Article
Delhi court eases bail rules for Christian Michel
India
A Delhi court just made it a bit easier for Christian Michel, who's facing charges from the CBI, to get bail.
Now, he doesn't have to hand over his passport himself—the British High Commission will do it for him.
Plus, officials will make sure he stays in India while out on bail.
What's changed and why it matters
Michel can now walk out of jail by giving a personal bond and a ₹5 lakh cash surety each—no more need for both a personal and surety bond of the same amount like before.
The rest of his bail conditions from the Supreme Court are still in place.