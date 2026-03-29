Bengaluru man Sharath kidnapped near Nagarahole Circle mistaken for Nata

Sharath beaten, released, police searching

While in the auto rickshaw, Sharath was beaten up. He was repeatedly beaten, suffering injuries to his face and head; one attacker also struck his shoulders and legs with the blunt side of a knife, causing bleeding injuries.

The attackers only figured out their mistake after checking his phone. They let him go midway but told him not to go to the police.

Sharath still reported it; now police are on the lookout for those involved.