Bengaluru man survives 68-strab attack over murder trial grudge

Attackers danced after hitting victim

Santosh was ambushed after leaving court for Mohan's ongoing murder trial.

The group spotted him while drinking at a nearby bar, took metal straps from a nearby hardware shop and two of them carried an empty beer bottle from the bar, and attacked him as he walked home.

After he fell, the attackers danced and then fled.

He was taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment; Police say the attack appears to have been motivated by revenge and are investigating the case.