Bengaluru man survives 68-strab attack over murder trial grudge
In Bengaluru, 41-year-old Santosh R (also known as Hotte Hasi), reported as a fruit vendor, survived a violent attack by four men who hit him with iron straps 68 times in the middle of a road.
The attackers, Suresh, Sharat, Ravi, and Manja, were seeking revenge for Santosh's alleged involvement in the 2025 murder of Suresh's brother Mohan.
Attackers danced after hitting victim
Santosh was ambushed after leaving court for Mohan's ongoing murder trial.
The group spotted him while drinking at a nearby bar, took metal straps from a nearby hardware shop and two of them carried an empty beer bottle from the bar, and attacked him as he walked home.
After he fell, the attackers danced and then fled.
He was taken to a nearby private hospital for treatment; Police say the attack appears to have been motivated by revenge and are investigating the case.