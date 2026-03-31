Bengaluru mandates 4-category household waste segregation from April 1, 2026

Bengaluru fines ₹500 1st, ₹1,000 repeat

If you don't follow the new rules, be ready for fines: ₹500 the first time and ₹1,000 if you keep breaking them (with possible legal trouble too).

The city is running awareness campaigns to help people get on board. Plus, sanitation staff will now wear uniforms and masks to stay safe while working.

All these changes aim to create a cleaner city, and everyone's participation really matters.