Bengaluru Metro becomes most expensive in India

Bengaluru Metro fares are going up by 5% starting February 9, making it the most expensive metro in the country. The base fare jumps from ₹10 to ₹11, and a long trip (over 25km) will now cost ₹95 instead of ₹90.

Smart cards, mobile QR tickets still get discounts If you use a smart card or mobile QR-based travel pass, you'll still get a 5% discount during peak hours and 10% off during non-peak times, Sundays, and on three designated National Holidays.

Tourist and group ticket prices are also rising by 5%.

How does Bengaluru Metro stack up against others? Bengaluru's new max fare of ₹95 is way higher than Delhi Metro's cap of ₹64 (for a much bigger network), Hyderabad's ₹69, Mumbai's ₹80, or Chennai at ₹50 and Kolkata, which typically goes up to ₹24 (though some routes may charge up to ₹50).