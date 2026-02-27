Bengaluru metro fare hike forces commuters to switch to bikes
Bengaluru just bumped up its metro fares by 5-10%, with tickets now starting at ₹11 and going up to ₹95 for longer rides.
For many, using a personal vehicle actually feels cheaper once you add in parking and last-mile costs.
As a result, more folks are choosing bikes or cars over the metro, which is making Bengaluru's traffic jams even worse.
How fares are impacting ridership
This isn't the first time fares have gone up—there was already a big 50% hike last year.
The latest increase was proposed earlier this month but faced heavy pushback from commuters and even political parties, leading to a temporary pause for review.
Still, the new prices have kicked in based on official recommendations, and city officials expect nearly 80 lakh two-wheelers on the roads by 2026 if this trend continues.