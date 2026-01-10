Bengaluru Metro Pink Line trial runs kick off

What's next for the Pink Line?

The Pink Line will open in two stages: first, a 7.5km elevated stretch from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere by May 2026, then an underground extension up to Nagawara by the end of 2026.

With six elevated and 12 underground stations planned, it'll connect more neighborhoods and let you switch easily between metro lines—hopefully making crowded roads a thing of the past.

Fares should be similar to what you're used to on other metro routes.