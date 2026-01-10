Bengaluru Metro Pink Line trial runs kick off
Bengaluru's much-anticipated Pink Line has started its trial runs, bringing the city one step closer to smoother north-south travel.
Spanning 21.25km between Kalena Agrahara and Nagawara, the new metro line is designed to ease traffic jams and make daily commutes less stressful.
These trials are all about making sure everything—from tracks to signals—is safe before opening to everyone.
What's next for the Pink Line?
The Pink Line will open in two stages: first, a 7.5km elevated stretch from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere by May 2026, then an underground extension up to Nagawara by the end of 2026.
With six elevated and 12 underground stations planned, it'll connect more neighborhoods and let you switch easily between metro lines—hopefully making crowded roads a thing of the past.
Fares should be similar to what you're used to on other metro routes.