Delhi's ₹50,000cr plan to fix old water pipes India Jan 10, 2026

Delhi is gearing up for a massive upgrade of its drinking water system.

Nearly half the city's 16,000-km pipeline network is over 20 years old, leading to leaks and dirty water in many areas.

To tackle this, the government plans to replace all 7,900km of worn-out pipes over the next seven to eight years—an effort expected to cost around ₹50,000 crore.

In the current tenure, about 30% of the network will be revamped, with 7,000km targeted for replacement in the next two years.