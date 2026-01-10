Delhi's ₹50,000cr plan to fix old water pipes
Delhi is gearing up for a massive upgrade of its drinking water system.
Nearly half the city's 16,000-km pipeline network is over 20 years old, leading to leaks and dirty water in many areas.
To tackle this, the government plans to replace all 7,900km of worn-out pipes over the next seven to eight years—an effort expected to cost around ₹50,000 crore.
In the current tenure, about 30% of the network will be revamped, with 7,000km targeted for replacement in the next two years.
Why should you care?
Old pipelines waste up to 55% of Delhi's treated water and can make your tap water unsafe.
The new projects—like the Chandrawal and Wazirabad schemes—will bring cleaner water and more reliable supply to 20 Assembly constituencies.
Plus, with over ₹7,200 crore already approved for related upgrades (including cleaning sewers and boosting supply), this overhaul could mean fewer complaints about dirty or irregular water in your neighborhood.