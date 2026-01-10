Odisha: 9-seater plane crashes, occupants severely injured

Emergency response teams reached the crash site soon after the incident was reported. The passengers were shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. A team from Bhubaneswar 's tourism department is also expected to arrive at the scene to take stock of the situation. The cause of the crash remains unknown and is currently under investigation by authorities.

Ongoing probe

Investigation underway to determine cause of crash

An official confirmation on the cause will only be possible after the probe is completed, officials said. Meanwhile, local authorities are making security and assistance arrangements as they remain on alert following this incident. The crash has raised concerns in the area as residents await further information. Ahmedabad-based IndiaOne Air's website states that it is the first scheduled airline in India to operate a Single-engine aircraft.