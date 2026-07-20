Bengaluru Metro raises fines for violations starting July 19 2026
India
Bengaluru Metro is stepping up its game with bigger fines for breaking rules, starting Sunday, July 19, 2026.
If you trespass on the tracks, expect a hefty ₹20,000 penalty (up from ₹5,000).
Causing a public nuisance, like blasting music or bringing banned items, now costs ₹2,500 instead of just ₹500.
Station staff can issue ₹5,000-₹25,000 fines
Ticket scams and illegal resales could land you fines between ₹5,000 and ₹25,000.
Station staff now have the power to investigate and issue penalties on the spot.
If you think your fine isn't fair, you can appeal within 30 days and get a decision in 60 days.
The new system aims to make metro rides safer and cut down on long court hassles.