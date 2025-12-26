Bengaluru Metro set for a big upgrade by 2027 India Dec 26, 2025

Bengaluru's metro is about to get a serious boost—expanding from 96km to almost 175km by 2027.

New lines are on the way: the Yellow Line will make it easier to reach Electronic City and industrial hubs, while the Pink Line connects spots like JP Nagar and Tavarekere.

Plus, the Blue Line will finally give folks a direct metro link from central Bengaluru all the way to Kempegowda International Airport.