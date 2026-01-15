Bengaluru: Mother-son duo busted for ₹240cr money laundering
Bengaluru police have arrested 22-year-old Mohammed Uzaif and his mother Sabana Abdul Bari for allegedly running a huge money laundering racket.
The two managed over 4,200 mule bank accounts (accounts in others' names) linked to Dubai-based Prem Taneja (known from the IPL spot-fixing case), helping funnel around ₹24cr from cyber frauds tied to nearly a thousand cases across India.
How the scam worked—and what's next
Uzaif and his mom recruited people from hospitals and colleges, paying small commissions for their bank details, which were then used by associates in Delhi to move cash and send money abroad.
Police say Uzaif made over ₹25L a year and lived large in a luxury Bengaluru apartment.
After multiple trips to Dubai to coordinate with Taneja, both were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, and nine youths from Delhi were also arrested.
Cops have frozen ₹240cr in transactions and seized stacks of debit cards, gold, cash, gadgets—and the investigation is still on.