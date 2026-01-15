Bengaluru: Mother-son duo busted for ₹240cr money laundering

How the scam worked—and what's next

Uzaif and his mom recruited people from hospitals and colleges, paying small commissions for their bank details, which were then used by associates in Delhi to move cash and send money abroad.

Police say Uzaif made over ₹25L a year and lived large in a luxury Bengaluru apartment.

After multiple trips to Dubai to coordinate with Taneja, both were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, and nine youths from Delhi were also arrested.

Cops have frozen ₹240cr in transactions and seized stacks of debit cards, gold, cash, gadgets—and the investigation is still on.