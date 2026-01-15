ED vs Mamata: Supreme Court uneasy over Calcutta High Court chaos
Things got heated at the Calcutta High Court after a clash between the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) over recent raids tied to a coal smuggling money laundering probe.
The Supreme Court said it was "very much disturbed" by the scene, which involved protests and disrupted court proceedings.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just courtroom drama—it's about big questions on political power and fair investigations.
The ED accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and top officials of blocking their work, even claiming evidence was stolen.
TMC lawyers reportedly organized protests via WhatsApp, making things even messier.
With state elections coming up, this standoff could impact how federal agencies investigate powerful politicians in the future.