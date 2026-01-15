'Who are we to decide...': SC reserves euthanasia verdict 

The Supreme Court has reserved its order on a petition seeking passive euthanasia for Harish Rana, a 32-year-old man who has been in a vegetative state since 2013. The court, headed by Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan, acknowledged the complexity of the issue after hearing detailed arguments from both sides. The case was filed by Harish's parents, who have been battling legal hurdles to seek mercy killing for their son.

SC Practice was legalized in 2018 According to India Today, the SC said, "These issues are delicate....We are also mortals. Who are we to decide who lives or dies? We'll consider withdrawing life-sustaining medical treatment." In 2018, the SC recognized the right to die with dignity as a fundamental right and prescribed guidelines to help terminally ill persons assert that right. In 2023, it amended the criteria to make the right to die with dignity more accessible. The current case is the first since its legalization.

Accident details Harish's tragic accident and parents' plea for euthanasia Harish, a resident of Delhi's Mahavir Enclave, was pursuing civil engineering at Chandigarh University when he met with a tragic accident on August 20, 2013. He fell from the fourth floor of his PG accommodation and suffered severe head injuries, leaving him with 100% disability. Since then, he has been in a permanent vegetative state and is dependent on tubes for breathing and nutrition.

Legal battle Legal journey of Harish's parents for euthanasia Harish's parents first approached the Delhi High Court in July 2024 seeking passive euthanasia. However, their plea was rejected, as Harish was deemed able to sustain himself without extra external aid. The court argued that removing his feeding tube would lead to starvation, amounting to active euthanasia. Then, in November 2024, they approached the Supreme Court but were also denied relief on similar grounds.

Expert evaluation Supreme Court's expert opinion on Harish's condition In December 2025, after another plea from Harish's parents, the Supreme Court constituted primary and secondary medical boards to assess his condition. The primary board found Harish had a negligible chance of recovery and was in a "pathetic condition." Justice Pardiwala remarked during the hearing, "It is a very sad report. We cannot keep this boy in this stage."