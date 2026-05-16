Bengaluru-Mumbai Express launches Sunday SMVT Bengaluru to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus
India
Heads up, travelers, there's a brand new train connecting Bengaluru and Mumbai, launching this Sunday!
The Bengaluru-Mumbai Express will run between SMVT Bengaluru and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, aiming to make trips smoother for everyone heading through cities like Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, and Pune.
Bengaluru-Mumbai express twice-weekly with 15 stops
South Western Railway says this train is set to help students, professionals, and tourists, pretty much anyone traveling for work or fun.
It'll run twice a week with 15 stops (including Tumakuru and Thane), covering the 1,210km journey in just over 24 hours.
Tickets start at ₹750 for sleeper class, with air-conditioned options, too.
Regular service begins May 23 from Bengaluru and May 24 from Mumbai.