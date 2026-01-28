Bengaluru: Nepali housekeepers vanish with ₹18cr in gold, silver, and cash
A Nepalese couple hired as housekeepers at a Bengaluru builder's home allegedly pulled off a massive theft—making off with over ₹18 crore in valuables just 20 days after starting work.
On January 25, while the family was out for a religious event, Dinesh (32) and Kamala (25) reportedly broke into lockers and cupboards, stealing around 11.5kg of gold and diamonds, 5kg of silver, and ₹11.5 lakh in cash.
Police search underway; staff background under scrutiny
Police say the couple seemed to know the family's routine and even cut power to disable CCTV before escaping.
They'd been hired by acquaintances but never provided ID despite requests—a major red flag in hindsight.
Special police teams are now scanning CCTV from nearby areas and checking if any other staff were involved as the hunt for the duo continues.