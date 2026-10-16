Bengaluru NH44 jam near Electronics City follows Kerala man's death
India
Bengaluru's infamous traffic is back in the spotlight after a huge jam near Chandapura, close to the Electronics City IT corridor.
A video shows vehicles stuck for nearly 2 hours on National Highway 44, just a week after a 51-year-old man from Kerala tragically died from a heart attack while caught in a traffic jam in the same area.
The footage has people talking (again) about how tough daily commutes have become.
Residents blame authorities for slow construction
Residents say these jams aren't new, they've been dealing with this mess for almost 2 years, because ongoing construction work has added to the problem, with the pace of work remaining slow.
Many are calling out authorities for project supervision, execution and coordination between the agencies involved.