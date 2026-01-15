Next Article
Bengaluru: No power cuts today, confirms BESCOM
India
Good news—BESCOM reported the outage as an emergency repair at the Banaswadi substation.
This update comes right after a big outage hit parts of East and North Bengaluru on Wednesday, thanks to emergency repairs at the Banaswadi substation.
Why you should still stay ready
Power cuts have been popping up lately for maintenance work, so it's smart to keep your devices charged and check BESCOM's planned outages page—especially with more repairs possible over the weekend.
Weather delays can also shake up the schedule, so a little prep goes a long way.