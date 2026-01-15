Next Article
EVM glitches didn't stop Pune elections from rolling on
The Pune Municipal Corporation elections hit a few bumps on Thursday morning when several voting machines glitched at polling stations in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.
Thankfully, election officials acted fast, swapping out the faulty EVMs so people could keep voting without much hassle.
Quick fixes kept voting smooth—and turnout steady
NCP's Rohit Pawar did call out issues like EVM shutdowns and weird time differences, asking for answers from the State Election Commission.
Still, by 1:30pm turnout had reached 23%.
With backup plans in place and quick responses to tech hiccups, voting stayed on track for everyone involved.