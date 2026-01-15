Kite festival in Gujarat turns tragic: 4 lives lost

Emergency services stretched thin as accidents spike

The festivities saw emergency calls shoot up by 33%, with nearly 6,000 incidents reported across the state—many were non-vehicular trauma cases largely attributed to kite flying, rooftop falls, physical assaults, and electrocution incidents.

Ahmedabad alone logged over 1,100 cases.

There was also a big jump in road accidents, likely due to festival distractions, putting even more pressure on medical teams.