'Next 20 years crucial for Viksit Bharat': President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu says the next 20 years will shape India's future as a "Viksit Bharat" (developed nation).
Speaking at Guru Nanak Dev University's convocation, she called on young people to lead with scientific thinking, responsibility, and selfless service.
Why education—and women—matter
Murmu highlighted that education should be about more than just landing a job—it's key to building the nation.
She celebrated that almost all academic excellence awards went to girls this year, calling it real women empowerment.
With women making up half of India's workforce, she said their role is essential for progress.
Lessons from Guru Nanak Dev
Drawing on Guru Nanak Dev's teachings, Murmu urged everyone to tackle social issues like Punjab's drug problem through compassion and teamwork.
She described courage as helping those who are left behind and encouraged graduates to bring integrity and collaboration into fields like agriculture, AI, defense, and space.