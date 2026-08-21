Bengaluru nursing students' bus overturns in Chitradurga, 2 dead
India
A bus carrying nursing students from Bengaluru overturned early Friday morning near Aimangala in Karnataka's Chitradurga district.
The group was returning from a Goa trip when the accident happened around 5:30am leaving two people, the driver Guruprasad and cleaner Shankar, dead on the spot, and 26 students injured.
Driver Guruprasad apparently lost control
The bus had 56 students from Universal Nursing College.
Police say early findings point to driver negligence, as Guruprasad apparently lost control and the vehicle landed in a roadside drain.
All injured students were taken to Chitradurga for treatment, while officials continue to investigate what led up to the crash.