Bengaluru Ola cab driver allegedly sexually assaulted woman passenger
India
A Bengaluru Ola cab ride turned distressing when, in the early hours of June 9, the driver allegedly took a detour claiming to avoid traffic but instead drove to a secluded spot and sexually assaulted his woman passenger.
The incident happened between 1:30am and 1:40am leaving the passenger shaken but quick-thinking.
FIR alleges attempted undressing, accused arrested
According to the FIR, the driver stopped the car and tried to undress her.
The woman raised an alarm and managed to call her husband, which startled the driver. He pushed her out of the car and sped off.
The accused has since been arrested; they said a thorough investigation is underway.