Bengaluru police appoint North Division DCP investigating 7 family murders
Bengaluru police have put the North Division's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of investigating the shocking murders of seven family members.
This move, announced on November 11, is meant to appoint the North Division DCP as Investigating Officer, which has left the city shaken.
Bodies found in 4 forest locations
The victims' bodies were found in forests across multiple locations: Chickaballapur, Salem, Mysuru, and Shiradi Ghat.
Police are looking into multiple possible motives, especially financial disputes, and have not ruled out more people being involved. They are also working to recover the murder weapons.
To fast-track justice, officials have asked for a special prosecutor and a speedy trial.
The community is watching closely as investigators work to piece together what really happened.