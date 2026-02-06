Bengaluru police are running out of space to park towed vehicles
Bengaluru's Traffic Police are running out of room to keep all the cars and bikes they tow off city streets.
After being told to clear vehicles dumped at Jakkarayanakere, they're now struggling to find enough space—land in Bengaluru is just that scarce.
Even with an action plan in progress, storage is still a big headache.
Locals have complained about snakes and fire risks
Loads of seized vehicles are piling up at police stations because auctions hardly happen, making things even more cramped.
To fix this, BTP has asked for three new plots of land (at least three acres each) just for storing these vehicles.
The situation has gotten so bad that locals have complained about snakes and even fire risks near the current parking spots.