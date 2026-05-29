Bengaluru police ban public screenings as RCB play IPL final

Bengaluru police ban public gatherings, displays

No live match telecasts on LED screens facing public roads unless you've got permission.

Outdoor screenings at restaurants and pubs are also off-limits.

Fireworks, dangerous items, bike rallies, stunts, excessive honking, road blockades, and drinking alcohol in public are all a no-go.

Police want folks to avoid crowded spots and remind everyone that keeping the city peaceful is something we all share.