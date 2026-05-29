Bengaluru police ban public screenings as RCB play IPL final
India
With the IPL 2026 final scheduled for May 31, police have dropped a heads-up for everyone.
Since Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are playing and big crowds are expected, they've banned public screenings in places like malls, open grounds, and temporary viewing zones to keep things safe.
Bengaluru police ban public gatherings, displays
No live match telecasts on LED screens facing public roads unless you've got permission.
Outdoor screenings at restaurants and pubs are also off-limits.
Fireworks, dangerous items, bike rallies, stunts, excessive honking, road blockades, and drinking alcohol in public are all a no-go.
Police want folks to avoid crowded spots and remind everyone that keeping the city peaceful is something we all share.