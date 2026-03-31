Bengaluru police bust drug ring, arrest 11, seize 2.57CR drugs India Mar 31, 2026

Bengaluru police just cracked down on a major drug trafficking network, arresting 11 people, including two foreigners, and seizing MDMA, ganja, and heroin estimated at ₹2.57 crore, with a market value of around ₹5.14 crore.

Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh shared that a two-wheeler used for moving the drugs was also confiscated during the operation.