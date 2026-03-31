Bengaluru police bust drug ring, arrest 11, seize 2.57CR drugs
India
Bengaluru police just cracked down on a major drug trafficking network, arresting 11 people, including two foreigners, and seizing MDMA, ganja, and heroin estimated at ₹2.57 crore, with a market value of around ₹5.14 crore.
Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh shared that a two-wheeler used for moving the drugs was also confiscated during the operation.
Network allegedly targeted college students, public
The team carried out raids after getting solid leads across Yelahanka, Adugodi, Bharathinagar, Jalahalli, and Pulakeshinagar.
Turns out, the network allegedly targeted college students and the general public.
Everyone arrested is now in judicial custody as police work to catch the bigger players behind this network.