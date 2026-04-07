Bengaluru police bust major drug operation, seize ₹27.42 cr assets
India
Bengaluru police just busted a big drug operation, arresting eight people, including a foreign national, during raids in Hebbagodi and Banaswadi.
They found MDMA, cocaine, ganja, and even seized vehicles and valuables worth a whopping ₹27.42 crore.
Four arrested identified as interstate offenders
Turns out, four of those arrested are interstate offenders who got drugs from unknown suppliers and ran some operations out of rented houses.
Everyone's now in judicial custody while police dig deeper into the network, and they're especially looking into one foreign suspect.