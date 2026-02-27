Bengaluru police bust major drug ring, arrest 16 peddlers
India
Bengaluru police just cracked down on a big drug ring, arresting 16 people—including two women and several from out of state—during early-morning coordinated raids.
They seized drugs worth ₹5.24 crore, including thousands of MDMA pills and a huge stash of ganja.
Nine foreign nationals detained for overstaying visas
The bust followed coordinated raids across several police limits in the city, revealing links to interstate and international suppliers.
In a related move, nine foreign nationals were also detained for overstaying visas and alleged involvement in drug peddling.
Police say these networks often target college students, and police are tracing interstate and international suppliers.