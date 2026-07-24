Bengaluru police catch 12,032 drivers on footpaths in 5 months

Bengaluru's traffic problems are getting worse, especially when it comes to people driving or parking on footpaths.

In just the first five months of 2026, police caught 12,032 drivers using footpaths, almost as many as the yearly average for the past six years.

That's up from last year too, and officials say we might see even higher numbers by the end of 2026 thanks to stricter crackdowns led by Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.