Bengaluru police catch 12,032 drivers on footpaths in 5 months
Bengaluru's traffic problems are getting worse, especially when it comes to people driving or parking on footpaths.
In just the first five months of 2026, police caught 12,032 drivers using footpaths, almost as many as the yearly average for the past six years.
That's up from last year too, and officials say we might see even higher numbers by the end of 2026 thanks to stricter crackdowns led by Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.
Bengaluru footpath parking cases exceed 83,000
Parking on footpaths has shot up even more dramatically. Over 83,000 cases were booked between January and May this year, which is more than double the usual number.
High-tech systems like ASTraM and FTVR (the latter uses real-time monitoring and photos) helped catch offenders, but many still get away on roads without cameras.
The low fine for footpath driving (just ₹500) isn't helping much; Gowda suggests raising it to ₹5,000.
Traffic officials also point out that better-designed footpaths could make a real difference, and note that they have started lectures for micro-mobility vehicle riders because they cannot book them under the current law.