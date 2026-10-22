Bengaluru police identify 2 more linked to Pulakeshinagar suspected IED

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Explosive Substances Act, dealing with causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property and possessing explosive substances under suspicious circumstances.

Investigators found wires at the scene, making an IED likely, though they are still waiting on forensic results.

Police are also checking the backgrounds of the injured workers with help from Assam and Uttar Pradesh authorities, but so far, neither has a criminal record in Karnataka.

A National Investigation Agency officer is now assisting with the probe.