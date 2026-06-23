Bengaluru police: NEET candidate left home late, chose slower route

Priyank Kharge: Only 3 missed exams

The BJP pointed fingers at Congress rallies for causing delays, but State home minister Priyank Kharge responded that only three students missed their exams, and it was for personal reasons.

Out of 720 assigned to RC College, 142 were absent.

Kharge highlighted steps like traffic advisories and a dedicated helpline for candidates, urging everyone to focus on the larger problem: the NEET paper leak.