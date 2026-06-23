Bengaluru police: NEET candidate left home late, chose slower route
India
Bengaluru police say a NEET candidate's late arrival wasn't because of Congress rally traffic, but simply due to leaving home too late and picking a less efficient route.
CCTV showed the student left RT Nagar at 12:57pm for a 1:30pm reporting time, arriving three minutes after the cutoff.
Priyank Kharge: Only 3 missed exams
The BJP pointed fingers at Congress rallies for causing delays, but State home minister Priyank Kharge responded that only three students missed their exams, and it was for personal reasons.
Out of 720 assigned to RC College, 142 were absent.
Kharge highlighted steps like traffic advisories and a dedicated helpline for candidates, urging everyone to focus on the larger problem: the NEET paper leak.