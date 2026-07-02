Bengaluru police probe mistreatment at Capgemini IT campus day care
India
Bengaluru police are investigating a day care at the Capgemini IT campus after videos surfaced showing toddlers being mistreated, placed in washing machines and locked in bathrooms, and threatened with toilet jet sprays.
The footage quickly made rounds on WhatsApp, sparking outrage and concern among parents.
FIR filed, day care temporarily closed
A Child Protection Officer filed a complaint on July 1 against five staff members, leading to an FIR and the day care's temporary closure. Capgemini is cooperating with the police.
Bengaluru's Police Commissioner called it a "very serious issue" and has ordered inspections of all day care centers across the city to make sure rules are being followed and children stay safe.