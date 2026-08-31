Bengaluru Police sent 31 Bangladeshi nationals to Malda for deportation
Bengaluru Police just sent 31 Bangladeshi nationals from SMVT Bengaluru to Malda, West Bengal for deportation as part of their ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration, called Operation Muktha.
The group was picked up by 10 different police stations across the city and sent to Malda, West Bengal for deportation.
Escorted group left SMVT for Malda
The group left Bengaluru's SMVT railway station on Monday, escorted by 20 police officers, and is expected to reach Malda by Tuesday evening.
M. Narayana, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Electronics City), Bengaluru City Police, said the drive against illegal immigrants would continue, as police continue efforts to identify foreign nationals allegedly staying illegally in Bengaluru and initiate necessary legal and deportation proceedings.