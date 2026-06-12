Bengaluru police suspend 3 officers over Vennela murder investigation

Delayed FIR draws Priyank Kharge criticism

The police only filed an official case (FIR) after several complaints from Vennela's father, despite the post-mortem report showing it should have triggered a suspicious-death investigation.

Home Minister Priyank Kharge called out the officers for "This amounts to a serious dereliction of duty."

Now, a senior officer is leading a fresh investigation into both the crime and why it took so long to act.

The incident has put Bengaluru police under public scrutiny for their handling of such a sensitive case.