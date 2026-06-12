Bengaluru police suspend 3 officers over Vennela murder investigation
Three Bengaluru police officers have been suspended for not properly investigating the murder of six-year-old Vennela.
An internal inquiry found they delayed action and missed key signs, even though evidence pointed to foul play.
The officers, Inspector Rangaswamy HM, Sub-Inspector Ningaraju, and Constable Halesh Naik, were named in the suspension.
Delayed FIR draws Priyank Kharge criticism
The police only filed an official case (FIR) after several complaints from Vennela's father, despite the post-mortem report showing it should have triggered a suspicious-death investigation.
Home Minister Priyank Kharge called out the officers for "This amounts to a serious dereliction of duty."
Now, a senior officer is leading a fresh investigation into both the crime and why it took so long to act.
The incident has put Bengaluru police under public scrutiny for their handling of such a sensitive case.