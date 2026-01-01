Bengaluru: Power cut alert for Nagarabhavi on January 2 India Jan 01, 2026

Heads up, Bengaluru! BESCOM has scheduled a power outage in parts of Nagarabhavi division on January 2, 2026, from 10am to 5pm.

Areas like Manjunatha Nagar, Kalidasa Layout, Shanthinagar, Kottigepalya, and nearby water supply zones will be affected—so if you rely on electricity for work or daily routines, it's good to prep ahead.