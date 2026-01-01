Bengaluru: Power cut alert for Nagarabhavi on January 2
Heads up, Bengaluru! BESCOM has scheduled a power outage in parts of Nagarabhavi division on January 2, 2026, from 10am to 5pm.
Areas like Manjunatha Nagar, Kalidasa Layout, Shanthinagar, Kottigepalya, and nearby water supply zones will be affected—so if you rely on electricity for work or daily routines, it's good to prep ahead.
Why is this happening?
BESCOM says the outage is needed for substation upgrades and making the power lines safer.
The goal: boost reliability and prevent surprise breakdowns later.
They're encouraging everyone—especially those working from home or running small businesses—to plan around it.
What about getting power back?
BESCOM promises safety teams will be on the job during maintenance and they'll try to restore electricity earlier if possible.
For updates specific to your area, check local feeder-wise updates or call their helplines.