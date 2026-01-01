Mumbai eggs get pricey: ₹110 a dozen sets new record

Disease outbreaks in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu , along with a lower replacement rate of birds nationwide, have contributed to a production drop of up to 25%, making eggs harder to find. Plus, chicken feed costs are way up (maize now at ₹8.50/kg), pushing prices higher across the board.

What's next for your breakfast budget?

Egg demand always rises in winter as people look for more protein, so prices are likely to stay high through January.

The NECC wholesale rate has climbed steadily—now at ₹710 per 100 eggs—and retail prices have jumped 25-50% since August.

Relief might come from February if supply bounces back, but until then, omelets aren't getting cheaper anytime soon!