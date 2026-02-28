Bengaluru principal arrested for sexually assaulting minor
India
A principal at SLS School in Bengaluru Rural has been arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 8 student living in the girls' hostel.
Despite being threatened and having her phone taken away, the student managed to reach her parents and share what happened.
Accused in judicial custody
After the parents filed a complaint, police arrested the principal, Dhananjay, who is now in judicial custody under the POCSO Act.
A further probe is underway, said the police.