Bengaluru protests against Supreme Court approved sir revision June 20
On Saturday, Bengaluru saw protests against the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls set for June 20.
Civil society groups worry SIR, cleared by the Supreme Court, could let the Election Commission remove voters unfairly, while the Supreme Court described the exercise as "an advancement toward free and fair elections."
Protesters say this gives too much unchecked power to officials.
Vinay Sreenivas warns 'logical discrepancies' disenfranchise
Activists are especially concerned about a new "logical discrepancies" category in the voter list, which they claim allegedly led to mass disenfranchisement in West Bengal.
Vinay Sreenivas called out courts for ignoring proof of these issues and said names of people marked under the ASSD category had been removed in some cases under vague labels like "Absent, Shifted, Deleted or Duplicate" without even knowing it.
Groups ask Karnataka to intervene
The groups want Karnataka's government to step in so marginalized communities—like Dalits, Adivasis, women, and Muslims—aren't hit hardest by SIR.
They're asking for real talks with civil society before any big changes happen.