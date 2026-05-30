Bengaluru protests against Supreme Court approved sir revision June 20

Vinay Sreenivas warns 'logical discrepancies' disenfranchise

Activists are especially concerned about a new "logical discrepancies" category in the voter list, which they claim allegedly led to mass disenfranchisement in West Bengal.

Vinay Sreenivas called out courts for ignoring proof of these issues and said names of people marked under the ASSD category had been removed in some cases under vague labels like "Absent, Shifted, Deleted or Duplicate" without even knowing it.