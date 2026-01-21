Bengaluru, Pune among world's most congested cities: Report India Jan 21, 2026

If you've ever felt like traffic in Indian cities is endless, you're not alone—Bengaluru and Pune just ranked 2nd and 5th in the world for worst congestion, says TomTom's 2025 Traffic Index.

On average, Bengaluru drivers crawl along at just 16.6km/h and lose a whole week every year (168 hours!) stuck behind the wheel.

Other big cities—Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Jaipur—also made it into Asia's top 10 for traffic jams.