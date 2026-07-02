Bengaluru quarry collapse in Madapattana leaves 9 workers feared dead
India
A rock collapse at a stone quarry in Madapattana, Bengaluru South Taluk, on Thursday, has left nine workers feared dead.
The accident happened during regular quarrying when a huge boulder fell from about 40 feet, trapping them under debris.
Police say the victims died instantly, and rescue teams are still searching for anyone else who might be stuck.
Investigation underway after collapse, families contacted
About 18 workers were on site at the time; several were injured and taken to a private hospital, though officials are still checking exact numbers.
The people who lost their lives were daily-wage workers from Bihar and Assam, and police are reaching out to their families.
An investigation is underway to find out what caused the collapse and whether safety rules were ignored.