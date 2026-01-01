Bengaluru ramps up security for New Year's Eve with 20,000 cops

Extra safety steps and late-night travel sorted

Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh shared that they're using lessons from past years to keep things safer, including boosting emergency response through the KSP app and helpline 112.

Bars have been asked to get women bouncers on board. Plus, metro trains will run until 3am and extra BMTC busses will be out so everyone can get home safely after venues close at 1am.

Anti-drunk driving checks are also in full swing, with thousands of cases already booked.