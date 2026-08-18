Bengaluru records sharp rise in flu-like illnesses among schoolchildren
Bengaluru is facing a sharp rise in flu-like illnesses among children, with some testing positive for H1N1.
The rise is particularly among school-going children, and crowded classrooms with poor ventilation are making things worse.
Still, doctors say there is no outbreak: H1N1 tests are largely being done for severe or long-lasting cases.
Vani Vilas sees 110+ children daily
Hospitals like Vani Vilas Women and Children Hospital and Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health report a big jump in young patients with fever, cough, cold, and diarrhea.
Vani Vilas Women and Children Hospital sees more than 110 children daily.
Doctors advise parents to watch out for serious symptoms like breathing trouble or dehydration and keep sick children home until they are fever-free for 48 hours.
Annual flu shots and good hand hygiene can help keep everyone safer.