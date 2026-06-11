Bengaluru renters face sudden evictions as landlords relist higher rents
Bengaluru renters are facing sudden eviction notices, often with reasons like "relatives moving in" or plans to sell.
But many say landlords are just looking to re-rent at higher prices, leaving tenants scrambling for new places and dealing with extra costs like deposits and brokerage fees.
This has especially impacted young professionals and students from other cities.
Instagram user Dishaka's viral post
An Instagram post by Dishaka went viral after she shared her story, asked her to vacate, citing the arrival of a family member, only to see her place relisted for ₹4,000 more.
Many people chimed in with similar experiences, sparking fresh debates about tenant rights versus landlord power in Bengaluru's competitive rental scene.
Experts urge lock-in and notice clauses
Experts recommend adding lock-in periods and clear notice clauses to rental agreements to help protect tenants from abrupt evictions.
While these steps can help, tenants should review rental agreements and ensure notice periods and lock-in clauses are clearly specified.