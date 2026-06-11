Bengaluru renters face sudden evictions as landlords relist higher rents India Jun 11, 2026

Bengaluru renters are facing sudden eviction notices, often with reasons like "relatives moving in" or plans to sell.

But many say landlords are just looking to re-rent at higher prices, leaving tenants scrambling for new places and dealing with extra costs like deposits and brokerage fees.

This has especially impacted young professionals and students from other cities.